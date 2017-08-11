Home In Print From the Paper Camp Mommy – Week 8 In PrintKidzMagazinePotpourri Camp Mommy – Week 8 By Ru Friedman - 20 Av 5777 – August 11, 2017 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Photo Credit: Jewish Press Advertisement Advertisement Wordpress / Spot.IM Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Latest News Stories The Courts Synagogue Loses Suit over Firing Employee for Being Pregnant under the Chupah Boycott Evangelical Leader Calls to Picket Roger Waters’ Nashville Concert Anti-Israel NGOs Report: Anti-Israel Mega-Fund’s Income Dropped Dramatically in 2016 Settlements Only IDF Legal Chief Still Opposes Letting Machpela House Owners Stay IDF & Security Amikam Norkin Appointed Israel Air Force Commander Terrorism Israeli Forces Combine to Prevent Major Terrorist Attack News Briefs Business and Economy Australian Firm Acquires Israel’s Plarium Gaming Firm Gaza Hamas Arrests 3 Salafi Rocket Launchers Sponsored Post Join the ‘Walk Around the Walls’ on Tisha B’Av Jerusalem Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar - 5 Av 5777 – July 28, 2017 Recommended Today The Courts Synagogue Loses Suit over Firing Employee for Being Pregnant under the Chupah Boycott Evangelical Leader Calls to Picket Roger Waters’ Nashville Concert Police and Crime Second Swastika in Two Weeks Found at Hebrew U Campus On Campus / Education Hebrew U Launches World’s Largest Jewish Art Index Something Random from the Week Community Currents – August 11, 2017 Community Currents Jewish Press Staff - 17 Av 5777 – August 9, 2017