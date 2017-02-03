I’m Gonna Eat Your God



Defiance in Egypt and Amona. First, Rabbi Mike Feuer joins Rabbi Yishai to discuss the steps leading up to the exodus, including the commandment to take a lamb, the god of Egypt, into Jewish houses, and prepare it for sacrifice and eating – the ultimate defiance.

Then, Yishai takes part in a demonstration against destroying the Jewish community of Amona. How do we balance a love of Israel with civil disobedience in the Jewish State?

