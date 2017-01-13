A Hebrew in the Heartland – DEBUT SHOW! Secrets of Samaria [audio]
Latest update: January 12th, 2017
Want to know what’s happening in Judea & Samaria? Tune in to the DEBUT show of A Hebrew in the Heartland, with David Ha’ivri.
On today’s show, David describes an unexpected visit he had in the Samarian region with foreigners, and how it ended in wine and ‘relations’.
Also, two other guests join David, and give you a peak into their worlds.
Guests:
Brian London
Gidon Ariel
Aaron Shaffier
A Hebrew in the Heartland 11Jan2017 -PODCASTIsrael News Talk Radio
About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.
Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.
If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.
- Wordpress / Spot.IM