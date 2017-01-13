web analytics
January 13, 2017 / 15 Tevet, 5777
A Hebrew in the Heartland – DEBUT SHOW! Secrets of Samaria [audio]


Latest update: January 12th, 2017
Photo Credit: INTR David Ha'ivri + Pixabay


Want to know what’s happening in Judea & Samaria? Tune in to the DEBUT show of A Hebrew in the Heartland, with David Ha’ivri.

On today’s show, David describes an unexpected visit he had in the Samarian region with foreigners, and how it ended in wine and ‘relations’.
Also, two other guests join David, and give you a peak into their worlds.

Guests:

Brian London
Gidon Ariel
Aaron Shaffier

A Hebrew in the Heartland 11Jan2017 -PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


