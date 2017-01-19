A Hebrew in the Heartland – Where will the Jewish Guests in Washington DC sleep this Shabbat? [audio]
There are signs everywhere that ‘Wahsington Slept here’, but where will the Jewish guests sleep in Washington this Shabbat? Plus more…
David’s guests include:
Sid Miller – Commissioner of Agriculture of the State of Texas and candidate for Secretary of Agriculture for the Trump Administration.
Daniel Greenfield – ‘Trump’s Jews’ in Frontpage magazine http://www.jewishpress.com/indepth/opinions/trumps-jews-and-obamas-jews/2017/01/17/
Yitz Tendler – Co-founder and Director Young Jewish Conservatives – What can you tell us about plans and events for the Jewish guests in Washington DC this Shabbat?
Yossi Dagan – Chairman of Shomron Regional Council attending Presidential Inauguration
A Hebrew in the Heartland 18Jan2017 – PODCASTIsrael News Talk Radio
About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.
Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.
If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.
- Wordpress / Spot.IM