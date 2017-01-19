A Hebrew in the Heartland – Where will the Jewish Guests in Washington DC sleep this Shabbat? [audio]



There are signs everywhere that ‘Wahsington Slept here’, but where will the Jewish guests sleep in Washington this Shabbat? Plus more…

David’s guests include:

Sid Miller – Commissioner of Agriculture of the State of Texas and candidate for Secretary of Agriculture for the Trump Administration.

Daniel Greenfield – ‘Trump’s Jews’ in Frontpage magazine http://www.jewishpress.com/indepth/opinions/trumps-jews-and-obamas-jews/2017/01/17/

Yitz Tendler – Co-founder and Director Young Jewish Conservatives – What can you tell us about plans and events for the Jewish guests in Washington DC this Shabbat?

Yossi Dagan – Chairman of Shomron Regional Council attending Presidential Inauguration

A Hebrew in the Heartland 18Jan2017 – PODCAST

