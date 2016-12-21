web analytics
December 22, 2016 / 22 Kislev, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
chantal-and-daughter Chantel, Loving Mother and Wife, Cancer Diagnosis….

Chantel fought for her family, now she fights for life!



Beyond the Matrix – How Do We Respond to the Struggles in Our Lives? [audio]

Printer-Ready Page Layout
stress-man-1675685_1920

Photo Credit: pixabay


So many things are happening in the world today, and people are also feeling pressure in their personal lives. What is our response to these struggles, and how should we approach the Creator with these issues?
Ira and Rod are joined by Rav Dror Moshe Cassouto from the Emunah Project.

Beyond the Matrix 20Dec2016 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
President-elect Donald J. Trump.
Trump Says Anti-Israel UN Resolution ‘Extremely Unfair to All Israelis, Should Be Vetoed’

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/israel-news-talk-radio/beyond-the-matrix/beyond-the-matrix-how-do-we-respond-to-the-struggles-in-our-lives-audio/2016/12/21/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: