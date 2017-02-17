Beyond the Matrix – ISRAEL: A Leading Power in the World [audio]



Photo Credit: pixabay



Israel a leading power in the World? Listen to Rod Bryant and frequent contributor Jerry Gordon to find out the reasons behind this development – high tech brain power, attracting global investments in innovative technology from the strong horse militarily in the troubled Middle East facing a nuclear Iran, proxy Hezbollah, Hamas and ISIS. Also listen to a report from the Emunah World Tour on the road in Colombia with co-host Ira Michaelson and Rabbi Dror Casuto.

Beyond the Matrix 14Feb2017 – PODCAST

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: