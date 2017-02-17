web analytics
February 17, 2017
Beyond the Matrix – ISRAEL: A Leading Power in the World [audio]

neurons-1773922_1920

Israel a leading power in the World? Listen to Rod Bryant and frequent contributor Jerry Gordon to find out the reasons behind this development – high tech brain power, attracting global investments in innovative technology from the strong horse militarily in the troubled Middle East facing a nuclear Iran, proxy Hezbollah, Hamas and ISIS. Also listen to a report from the Emunah World Tour on the road in Colombia with co-host Ira Michaelson and Rabbi Dror Casuto.

Beyond the Matrix 14Feb2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

