web analytics
December 30, 2016 / 1 Tevet, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
chantal-and-daughter Chantel, Loving Mother and Wife, Cancer Diagnosis….

Chantel fought for her family, now she fights for life!



BULLETPROOF – After the Kerry Speech [audio]

Printer-Ready Page Layout
shredder-779861_1920

Photo Credit: pixabay


Ari and his guest rip apart the Kerry speech.

BULLETPROOF 29Dec2016 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin Will Not Expel US Diplomats in Retaliation for 35 Banished Russian Agents – Prefers to Wait for Trump

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/israel-news-talk-radio/bulletproof/bulletproof-after-the-kerry-speech-audio/2016/12/30/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: