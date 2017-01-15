web analytics
January 15, 2017 / 17 Tevet, 5777
BULLETPROOF – ISRAEL IS AMAZING! [audio]

Photo Credit: pixabay


Israel is only 68 years old and has done more than most countries in the world. Here are some of the most amazing things to come out of Israel. Oh, and if you were wondering, here is my tongue whipping response to the upcoming, ‘let’s bash Israel’ party in Paris.

BULLETPROOF 12Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


