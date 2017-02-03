web analytics
February 3, 2017 / 7 Shevat, 5777
BULLETPROOF – What will happen now to the Residents of Amona? [audio]

Photo Credit: wikicommons - Aharon


Who is responsible for the destruction of Amona, Bibi or the Supreme Court? What will happen now to the residents of Amona? What is the “right” wing government doing to make sure that this does not happen again? Join Ari Fuld with guest Avi Abelow, as they dissect the whole case for Amona, and tell you about where they ended up after being thrown out of their homes.

BULLETPROOF 02Feb2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

