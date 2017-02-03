BULLETPROOF – What will happen now to the Residents of Amona? [audio]



Photo Credit: wikicommons - Aharon



Who is responsible for the destruction of Amona, Bibi or the Supreme Court? What will happen now to the residents of Amona? What is the “right” wing government doing to make sure that this does not happen again? Join Ari Fuld with guest Avi Abelow, as they dissect the whole case for Amona, and tell you about where they ended up after being thrown out of their homes.

BULLETPROOF 02Feb2017 – PODCAST

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: