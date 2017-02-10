web analytics
February 11, 2017 / 15 Shevat, 5777
BULLETPROOF – Why War Is The Only Road To Peace [audio]

Israel has been attacked on both the Northern and Southern borders this week and it seems that the Israeli government does not really know what to do. In today’s show I will be discussing why war is the only sensible and realistic road to real peace. Also, a vicious terror attack in Petach Tikva with a shooting and knife attack, wounding several people.

BULLETPROOF 09Feb2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


  1. Mamun Mamun says:
    February 11, 2017 at 2:04 AM

    No.war is not way of peace.All every thing is possible on discussion table.

  2. Mamun Mamun says:
    February 11, 2017 at 2:05 AM

    Stupid,,,,,, No.war is not way of peace.All every thing is possible on discussion table.

