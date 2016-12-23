BULLETPROOF – Would the U.N. Recognize Honesty if it Knocked on its Door? [audio]



Photo Credit: INTR - ari fuld



Ari slam-dunks it when he rips the lies off of what the world says about Israel and her newly established communities in Judea & Samaria, and the hypocrisy that goes along with it. This show may stress you out, but you will be better for it. Listen now!

BULLETPROOF 22DEC2016 – PODCAST

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

Imported and Older Comments: