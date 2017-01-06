How The Israeli Court Just Stabbed The IDF [audio]



Is the Israeli court system on a self destructive course? An IDF soldier was just thrown under the bus by the Israeli court system. He has been charged and found guilty of manslaughter for taking out a terrorist at the scene of the attack. Jews arrested for praying on the Temple mount, calls for violence against Jews ignored, limited freedom of movement for Jews is fine but for Arabs is racist. This must stop and I will discuss how.

BULLETPROOF 05JAN2017 – PODCAST

