Conversations with Heroes – Like the Maccabees, We Can Bring Light to a Dark Place [audio]



Photo Credit: geralt-pixabay



The Maccabees’ mission of bringing light to a dark place is also our mission this Chanukah! Yes we are still fuming over the latest anti-Israel resolution at the U.N., and elsewhere in the world where injustice is being served. Still, Heather is reminded by her guests why we are CELEBRATING this Chanukah!

Musician, educator, and tour guide Gili Houpt drops by the studio, guitar in hand, with Chanukah treats in the form of original and classic Chanukah songs. And check out his extraordinary and timeless message of Chanukah which he imparts to his children, and to grown-up audiences.

Later in the show, writer and entrepreneur Andrea Simantov is working off those Chanukah delicacies on her elliptical trainer. In between workouts, she’s taking the Chanukah message to heart: what is it about the miraculous vial of olive oil that reminds the Jewish people about our mission? Her answer is most illuminating.

^ ^ ^ Check out Gili Houpt’s Facebook page, or contact him via email: tourguide2israel@gmail.com

You may email Andrea Simantov at: andreasimantov@gmail.com

Conversations with Heroes 28Dec2016 – PODCAST

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: