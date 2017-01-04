Conversations With Heroes – From Yeshiva Boys Choir to Soloist and Scholar [audio]



This week, musician and tour guide Gili Houpt is in the studio to take us on tour of his incredible life from suburban New Jersey to New York City’s music scene and at last to the Land of his Soul – Israel! He tells Heather about auditioning for, and touring with the famous Yeshiva Boys Choir, and his grownup life as a singer-songwriter in Manhattan with a huge following.

Now a husband and father, Gili talks about his young family’s move to Israel, followed by an intensive two-year training regimen to earn certification as a licensed tour guide with Israel’s Ministry of Tourism. These days, he weaves his music into many of the tours he leads around Israel for celebrities, dignitaries, and civilians like us.

In addition to his great insights about the holiest nooks and crannies on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, Gili explains the policy at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, which was set up to ensure that Jews and Muslims may peacefully pray at this holy site.

All music on today’s program was written and performed by Gili Houpt.

You can email Gili Houpt at: tourguide2israel@gmail.com

Check out Gili’s Facebook page, “Gili Houpt” to hear some of his music and see remarkable images of his guided tours.

