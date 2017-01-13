web analytics
January 13, 2017 / 15 Tevet, 5777
Conversations with Heroes – Meet “Big Mike,” the Super-sized Superhero to Addicts Everywhere [audio]


Latest update: January 12th, 2017
alcoholic-1939418_1280

Photo Credit: pixabay


Warning: Content May Be Disturbing to Some Listeners.

After having been repeatedly abused as a boy, and a subsequent years-long battle with drug and alcohol addiction, Mike Gondelman (also known as “Big Mike”) turned his life around and has made it his life’s work to help others struggling with addiction, whether they are private clients, or young people living on the streets.

The Jerusalem Sober House is the fulfillment of Big Mike’s dream to open a 12-step based recovery program in Israel for both the religious and secular population.

Later in the program, Certified Behavior Analyst Deena Singer discusses the shift in family dynamics when a teen or young adult at home is suffering with an addiction, and offers plenty of achievable suggestions for parents who are struggling with this circumstance.

Contact info for “Big Mike” Gondelman
Facebook: Big Mike Addiction Specialist/Crisis Counseling
Call within Israel: 052-6999-878
Call from USA: 845-738-2389
Call from the U.K.: 442-037-691-517
All of these numbers ring on Mike’s Cell Phone in Israel

Contact Deena Singer via email: Deena@Betterbehavior.co.il
Visit: betterbehavior.co.il
Deena works clients in-person and via Skype.

Conversations with Heroes 11Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


