Conversations with Heroes – Meet “Big Mike,” the Super-sized Superhero to Addicts Everywhere [audio]







Photo Credit: pixabay



Warning: Content May Be Disturbing to Some Listeners.

After having been repeatedly abused as a boy, and a subsequent years-long battle with drug and alcohol addiction, Mike Gondelman (also known as “Big Mike”) turned his life around and has made it his life’s work to help others struggling with addiction, whether they are private clients, or young people living on the streets.

The Jerusalem Sober House is the fulfillment of Big Mike’s dream to open a 12-step based recovery program in Israel for both the religious and secular population.

Later in the program, Certified Behavior Analyst Deena Singer discusses the shift in family dynamics when a teen or young adult at home is suffering with an addiction, and offers plenty of achievable suggestions for parents who are struggling with this circumstance.

Contact info for “Big Mike” Gondelman

Facebook: Big Mike Addiction Specialist/Crisis Counseling

Call within Israel: 052-6999-878

Call from USA: 845-738-2389

Call from the U.K.: 442-037-691-517

All of these numbers ring on Mike’s Cell Phone in Israel

Contact Deena Singer via email: Deena@Betterbehavior.co.il

Visit: betterbehavior.co.il

Deena works clients in-person and via Skype.

Conversations with Heroes 11Jan2017 – PODCAST

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: