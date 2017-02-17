Conversations with Heroes – Rabbi Berel Wein Speaks about Today’s Chaotic World & What We Must Do [audio]



Exclusive to Israel News Talk Radio – Heather sits down with historian, lawyer, author, and internationally-renowned lecturer Rabbi Berel Wein. He discusses Jewish destiny, the “rear-view mirror” of history, Israel and America in addition to other timely topics.

In an emotional remembrance from Rabbi Wein’s youth, he details the specific lifelong task he was given during a personal interaction he had with Rabbi Yitzhak HaLevi Herzog (Chief Rabbi of Ireland, and later Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of the British Mandate of Palestine and of Israel after its independence in 1948).

You’ve heard Rabbi Wein’s history classes, watched his films and read his books and articles. Now spend some time with Rabbi Wein and hear his views on Trump, the “settlements,” and how he sums up his experiences in the Rabbinate.

