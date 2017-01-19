Conversations with Heroes – The Secret to Jodi Samuels’ Trailblazing Success [audio]



Photo Credit: Jodi Samuels



New York City’s Jewish community would never be the same after Jodi and Gavin Samuels’ arrival in December 2000. On this week’s show, Jodi tells Heather what compelled them to launch Jewish International Connection New York (JICNY) just months after they moved to Manhattan, and why 10,000 people from 40 countries have come to JICNY’s events and classes.

JICNY provides its participants with the resources and opportunities to develop personal relationships with like-minded Jewish professionals, and connect with Jewish observance at an optimal personal level. The organization is also an access point for all aspects of the Jewish experiences, including networking, volunteering, Israel advocacy, Shabbat dinners, Jewish cultural programming, and content-rich classes that appeal to individuals of all backgrounds and affiliations.

For more info visit: JICNY.org

Later in the show, “Big Mike” Gondelman returns to “Conversations with Heroes” to tell Heather about The Jerusalem Sober House, a 12-step based recovery program he developed in Israel which is appropriate for the religious as well as secular population.

Contact info for “Big Mike” Gondelman:

Facebook: Big Mike Addiction Specialist/Crisis Counseling

Call within Israel: 052-6999-878

Call from USA: 845-738-2389

Call from the U.K.: 442-037-691-517

All of these numbers ring on Mike’s Cell Phone in Israel

Conversations with Heroes 18Jan2017 – PODCAST

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: