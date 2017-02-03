web analytics
February 3, 2017 / 7 Shevat, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



Israel On My Mind – Don’t Lose Your Eyeballs! [audio]

Printer-Ready Page Layout
eye-beautiful-1867614_1920

Photo Credit: pixabay


In this weeks show we chat about why Jono is worried someone will cut off his fingers, Jason worries that the world will end and we all worry we won’t be able to get one of Israel’s new Whiskeys.

Israel On My Mind 02Feb2007 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
battered-bibi-syndrome-2
Trump Changes US Policy on Settlements, But Will Netanyahu Pick Up the Ball?

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/israel-news-talk-radio/israel-on-my-mind-israel-news-talk-radio/israel-on-my-mind-dont-lose-your-eyeballs-audio/2017/02/03/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: