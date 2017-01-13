web analytics
January 13, 2017
Israel On My Mind – Flying Cars? Finally! [audio]


jasonandjonoflyngcar

Photo Credit: Jason Vincent & Jono Vandor


Kick the BDS to the curb with this weeks offering of stunning news and tech from Israel. Jono and Jason chew over flying cars, ancient art, city roof farming, pop and rock, Roseanne Barr retweets and loads of other awesome articles that showcase how much Israel is doing to make the world a better place.

Israel On My Mind 12Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

