Israel On My Mind – Israel at CES and Ozzie nuts! [audio]
This week, Jono and Jason discuss why Australia is letting Israel mind it’s nuts, how the Holy Land is becoming a top tourist spot, what Israeli tech was on show at CES 2017 and much more!
Israel On My Mind 19Jan2017 – PODCASTIsrael News Talk Radio
