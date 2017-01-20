web analytics
January 20, 2017 / 22 Tevet, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



Israel On My Mind – Israel at CES and Ozzie nuts! [audio]

Printer-Ready Page Layout
almond-21502_1920

Photo Credit: pixabay


This week, Jono and Jason discuss why Australia is letting Israel mind it’s nuts, how the Holy Land is becoming a top tourist spot, what Israeli tech was on show at CES 2017 and much more!

Israel On My Mind 19Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
Bedouin terrorist's Toyota jeep at the scene of the crime
How Did Cop Ramming Bedouin Squatter Get Beautiful New Jeep?

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/israel-news-talk-radio/israel-on-my-mind-israel-news-talk-radio/israel-on-my-mind-israel-at-ces-and-ozzie-nuts-audio/2017/01/20/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: