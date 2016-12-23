web analytics
December 24, 2016 / 24 Kislev, 5777
Israel On My Mind – Start up count down! [audio]

Photo Credit: pixabay


Israel is the number one start up nation in the world and every day, even though you don’t know it, you are probably using some piece of tech, innovation or software that came from research done in Israel. Cherry tomatoes, USB’s and even cures for deadly illness.. but what are the top 21 rated start up companies from the last few years? Stay tuned as Jono and Jason explore the world of Drones, Cars, Bras and more.

Israel On My Mind 22Dec2016 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

