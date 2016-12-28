web analytics
December 28, 2016 / 28 Kislev, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
chantal-and-daughter Chantel, Loving Mother and Wife, Cancer Diagnosis….

Chantel fought for her family, now she fights for life!



The Jay Shapiro Show – Obama Revealed [audio]

Printer-Ready Page Layout
obama-pixabay

Photo Credit: pixabay


The passage of United Nations Resolution 2334 which essentially calls for the destruction of the State of Israel was enabled by Obama in the final days of his administration. It reveals him to be an antisemite who has used his administration to make Israel vulnerable.

The Jay Shapiro Show 27Dec2016 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. (file)
Kerry Defends Obama Decision to Abstain at Anti-Israel UNSC Vote U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pushed back on Wednesday against the fury in Jerusalem that has followed the decision by President Barack Obama to order the abstention that allowed the UN Security Council to unanimously pass anti-Israel resolution 2334(2016) last Friday. Kerry flatly denied an accusation by Israeli leaders that Obama was directly behind the formulation and sponsorship of the resolution, saying the administration “did not draft or originate” the measure and instead insisting it was advanced by Egypt and “other nations.” Nevertheless, Kerry also said bluntly, “The United States did in fact vote in accordance with our values… the vote in the United Nations was about preserving the two-state solution. That’s what we were standing up for.” Kerry also called for “both sides” to show willingness to work towards peace by making “meaningful” gestures. On the part of Israel, he recommended the government “transition the administration of Area C to the Palestinians” in accordance with the once-upon-a-time long-term-goals of the long-dead Oslo Accords.Kerry Defends Obama Decision to Abstain at Anti-Israel UNSC Vote U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pushed back on Wednesday against the fury in Jerusalem that has followed the decision by President Barack Obama to order the abstention that allowed the UN Security Council to unanimously pass anti-Israel resolution 2334(2016) last Friday. Kerry flatly denied an accusation by Israeli leaders that Obama was directly behind the formulation and sponsorship of the resolution, saying the administration “did not draft or originate” the measure and instead insisting it was advanced by Egypt and “other nations.” Nevertheless, Kerry also said bluntly, “The United States did in fact vote in accordance with our values… the vote in the United Nations was about preserving the two-state solution. That’s what we were standing up for.” Kerry also called for “both sides” to show willingness to work towards peace by making “meaningful” gestures. On the part of Israel, he recommended the government “transition the administration of Area C to the Palestinians” in accordance with the once-upon-a-time long-term-goals of the long-dead Oslo Accords.Kerry Defends Obama Decision to Abstain at Anti-Israel UNSC Vote U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pushed back on Wednesday against the fury in Jerusalem that has followed the decision by President Barack Obama to order the abstention that allowed the UN Security Council to unanimously pass anti-Israel resolution 2334(2016) last Friday. Kerry flatly denied an accusation by Israeli leaders that Obama was directly behind the formulation and sponsorship of the resolution, saying the administration “did not draft or originate” the measure and instead insisting it was advanced by Egypt and “other nations.” Nevertheless, Kerry also said bluntly, “The United States did in fact vote in accordance with our values… the vote in the United Nations was about preserving the two-state solution. That’s what we were standing up for.” Kerry also called for “both sides” to show willingness to work towards peace by making “meaningful” gestures. On the part of Israel, he recommended the government “transition the administration of Area C to the Palestinians” in accordance with the once-upon-a-time long-term-goals of the long-dead Oslo Accords.

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/israel-news-talk-radio/jay-shapiro-show/the-jay-shapiro-show-obama-revealed-audio/2016/12/28/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: