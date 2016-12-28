The Jay Shapiro Show – Obama Revealed [audio]



Photo Credit: pixabay



The passage of United Nations Resolution 2334 which essentially calls for the destruction of the State of Israel was enabled by Obama in the final days of his administration. It reveals him to be an antisemite who has used his administration to make Israel vulnerable.

The Jay Shapiro Show 27Dec2016 – PODCAST

Imported and Older Comments: