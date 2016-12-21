web analytics
December 22, 2016 / 22 Kislev, 5777
The Jay Shapiro Show – Politically Correct Jewish Titles [audio]

There are new words used to describe Jews. Orthodox, Conservative and Reform have been replaced by Prophetic and Protective. These new titles have political, not religious, meaning. What are they?

The Jay Shapiro Show 20Dec2016 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

