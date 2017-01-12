web analytics
January 12, 2017 / 14 Tevet, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



Phantom Nation – The Elor Conundrum [audio]

Printer-Ready Page Layout
army-1835299_1920

Photo Credit: pixabay


Israel must rethink its self-defense against Islam’s barbarians.

Phantom Nation 09Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
President Barack Obama lines up his putt as he plays a round of golf with House Speaker John Boehner, background, Vice President Joe Biden and Ohio Gov. John Kasich at the Courses at Andrews at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 18, 2011.
Historically Jewish Country Club May Revoke Complimentary Membership for Obama Over UNSC Resolution

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/israel-news-talk-radio/phantom-nation/phantom-nation-the-elor-conundrum-audio/2017/01/12/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: