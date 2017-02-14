web analytics
February 14, 2017 / 18 Shevat, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
koshwhere-countries Kosher Food is Going Global!

The Largest Worldwide Online Delivery Marketplace for Kosher Travelers!



Phantom Nation – The Two-State Solution Deceit [audio]

Printer-Ready Page Layout
shai_1030x438-1024x435-678x381

Photo Credit: Sha'i ben-Tekoa


In truth, the ‘TSS’ (Two State Solution) calls for the destruction of Israel and in any case it should be called the Five-State Solution. Listen and find out why.

Phantom Nation 13Feb2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
Missiles of North Korea in 2014
UN Security Council Condemns North Korean Ballistic Missile Test

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/israel-news-talk-radio/phantom-nation/phantom-nation-the-two-state-solution-deceit-audio/2017/02/14/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: