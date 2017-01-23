Political Hitman – Democracy? What’s That? Ask The Lefties [audio]



It’s been 2 days since Donald J. Trump was sworn in as President of the United States of America. Rioters have gotten violent in the streets of America.

Hamas lovers organized the Women’s march. The bastion of American morality singer Madonna said she wanted to blow up the White House and kafiah wearing terrorist supporters blocked US Vetrans from reaching inauguration activities.

What upset Howie the most was the social media attack on 10 year old Barron Trump, the President’s son.

Howie and Sharon battle it out – It’s war, you decide who wins!

Political Hitman 22Jan2017 – PODCAST

