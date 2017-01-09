web analytics
January 9, 2017 / 11 Tevet, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



Political Hitman – Terror in Israel: Should Israel Just Give Up? [audio]

Printer-Ready Page Layout
soldier-gun-780342_1920

Photo Credit: pixabay


Howie condemns the world for not condemning the truck ramming attack on soldiers and questions whether the Israeli court system neutered the infantry. Sharon advocates a solution which requires Jews to disassociate Israel from the Torah.

It’s another exciting hour of Political Hitman!

Political Hitman 08Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
Likud MK Avraham Neguise, Chairman of the Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs.
Knesset Committee Hears Diaspora Jewish Students Won’t Support Israel in US, Europe, Fearing Anti-Semitism

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/israel-news-talk-radio/political-hitman-with-howie-silbiger/political-hitman-terror-in-israel-should-israel-just-give-up-audio/2017/01/09/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: