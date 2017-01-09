Political Hitman – Terror in Israel: Should Israel Just Give Up? [audio]
Howie condemns the world for not condemning the truck ramming attack on soldiers and questions whether the Israeli court system neutered the infantry. Sharon advocates a solution which requires Jews to disassociate Israel from the Torah.
It’s another exciting hour of Political Hitman!
Political Hitman 08Jan2017 – PODCASTIsrael News Talk Radio
About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.
Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.
If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.
- Wordpress / Spot.IM