January 13, 2017 / 15 Tevet, 5777
Political Hitman – To Report or Not To Report – The Morality of Being a Reporter [audio]


Latest update: January 12th, 2017
Photo Credit: pixabay


Howie had a story a month before it broke in a major newspaper. As a reporter his instinct was to report the story, but he knew that by reporting it, it might hurt someone’s career and potentially get the person fired.

Howie and Sharon discuss the morality of being Jewish and a reporter

Political Hitman 11Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

