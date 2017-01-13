Political Hitman – To Report or Not To Report – The Morality of Being a Reporter [audio]







Photo Credit: pixabay



Howie had a story a month before it broke in a major newspaper. As a reporter his instinct was to report the story, but he knew that by reporting it, it might hurt someone’s career and potentially get the person fired.

Howie and Sharon discuss the morality of being Jewish and a reporter

Political Hitman 11Jan2017 – PODCAST

