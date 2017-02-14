SOUL TALK – How To Overcome Negative Thoughts and Find Inner Peace [audio]



As human beings we all experience a range of emotions. As much as we’d like to mainly experience positive emotion, negative emotions are as much a part of the human experience and something that we all have to get used to. We have all experienced some amount of anxiety, hurt, anger etc. in our lives. But, what do we do when our negative emotions feel like they are taking over our well being?

As much as we recognize the importance of the ability to control our emotions (and how much they have a place within us), what do we do when our emotions start to control us? The place to start is in your own mind and thinking. How? Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel where you will learn tools to overcome negative thoughts and find inner peace.

SOUL TALK 12Feb2017 – PODCAST

