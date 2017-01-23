web analytics
January 23, 2017 / 25 Tevet, 5777
Media
SOUL TALK – Inner Keys To Outer Success: How To Achieve Our Goals [audio]

Photo Credit: pixabay


Do you ever feel that something is holding you back from achieving your goals? What is that ‘something’ that stands between us and success? Sometimes that ‘something’ is within us. Understanding it and how to overcome it can be the difference between experiencing frustration at lack of progress and elation in accomplishing our goals.

Join Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel where you will learn Inner Keys To Outer Success.

We welcome your questions and comments: soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com

SOUL TALK 22Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


