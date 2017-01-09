web analytics
January 9, 2017 / 11 Tevet, 5777
Soul Talk – Living & Loving Our Faith In The Midst Of Doubt [audio]

Photo Credit: pixabay


Even as a religiously observant, G-d believing individual, there are times that I struggle with my faith. How can I maintain my commitment to G-d amidst these struggles? What should I do with questions that threaten to undermine my faith? What does it really mean to have faith in G-d?

Join Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel as we delve into the nuances of faith and doubt and strengthen your own understanding of these fundamental principles.

We welcome your questions and comments: soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com

Soul Talk 08Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


