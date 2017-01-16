web analytics
January 16, 2017 / 18 Tevet, 5777
Israel News Talk Radio The Tamar Yonah Show – Chutzpah! [audio]

70 nations around the world are meeting in Paris, France, to determine Israel’s future. “Chutzpah!” Tamar rants. Joining her to talk about the latest news are guests: Shifra Hoffman of VictimsOfArabTerror.org and Shuva.net and Jeff Daube, the Israel Office Director of the Zionist Organization of America [ZOA] who talks about resolution 2334. Check out his video here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUBENcZ11…&feature=youtu.be

The Tamar Yonah Show 15Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


