Tamar Yonah Show – The Obama Legacy in Two Words…. [audio]



Photo Credit: pixabay x 2



Tamar tells you exactly what she thinks about the Obama Legacy in 2 words, and then steam-rolls the John Kerry Speech.

Joining her on this show are Shifra Hoffman of VictimsOfArabTerror.org and Shuva.net who talks about renewed antisemitism in America, and IQ Al Rassooli who pundits on Obama’s legacy and what he has and has not done during his presidency.

Tamar Yonah Show 01Jan2017 – PODCAST

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: