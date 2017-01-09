The Tamar Yonah Show – A Truck, A Terrorist & Blood & Gore [audio]



An Arab truck driver rammed his heavy truck into a crowd of soldiers in Jerusalem, Sunday. killing 4, and wounding several others.

But what really happens at the scene of a terror attack AFTER the attack? Tamar interviews a spokesperson from MADA (Magen David Adom), Israel’s Medical Emergency Services. He describes the screams, the blood, and the procedure that a MADA worker will witness and experience in the aftermath. A very dramatic and eye-opening interview.

Then, INTR News Director, Hana Julian comes on the show to give more news and details on the attack.

Afterwards, Shifra Hoffman of VictimsOfArabTerror.org and Shuva.net talks about the holiday of the Tenth of Tivet, and the terrorists who plague the nation of Israel even today.

The Tamar Yonah Show 08Jan2017 – PODCAST

