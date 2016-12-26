web analytics
December 26, 2016 / 26 Kislev, 5777
The Tamar Yonah Show – Boiling Mad at U.N. Resolution 2334 [audio]

Photo Credit: Oriel Beery


Chanukkah and U.N. Resolution 2334

Should Tamar be boiling mad at the latest U.N. condemnation against Israel? Find out on this show! Plus, Shifra Hoffman of VictimsOfArabTerror.org and Shuva.net talks about Chanukkah and 2334.

Tamar Yonah Show 25DEC – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

