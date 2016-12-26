The Tamar Yonah Show – Boiling Mad at U.N. Resolution 2334 [audio]



Photo Credit: Oriel Beery



Chanukkah and U.N. Resolution 2334

Should Tamar be boiling mad at the latest U.N. condemnation against Israel? Find out on this show! Plus, Shifra Hoffman of VictimsOfArabTerror.org and Shuva.net talks about Chanukkah and 2334.

Tamar Yonah Show 25DEC – PODCAST

IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

