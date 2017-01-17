web analytics
January 17, 2017 / 19 Tevet, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



The Tamar Yonah Show – ‘Gog and Magog’ …Now It’s G-d’s Turn [audio]

Printer-Ready Page Layout
war-472611_1280

Photo Credit: pixabay


Is the political stage being set for the war of Gog & Magog? Tamar’s guest. Rabbi Menachem Kohen, author of the book, ‘Prophecies For The Era Of Muslim Terror: A Torah Perspective On World Events’ says we have already seen many prophecies and miracles come true, and that perhaps we have already witnessed the war of wars, and now…. it’s G-d’s turn. A fascinating show!

The Tamar Yonah Show 16Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
Project Veritas video
Undercover Video Shows Group Planning Stink Bombs at Trump Ball [video]

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/israel-news-talk-radio/tamar-yonah-show/the-tamar-yonah-show-gog-and-magog-now-its-g-ds-turn-audio/2017/01/17/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: