The Tamar Yonah Show – ‘Gog and Magog’ …Now It’s G-d’s Turn [audio]
Is the political stage being set for the war of Gog & Magog? Tamar’s guest. Rabbi Menachem Kohen, author of the book, ‘Prophecies For The Era Of Muslim Terror: A Torah Perspective On World Events’ says we have already seen many prophecies and miracles come true, and that perhaps we have already witnessed the war of wars, and now…. it’s G-d’s turn. A fascinating show!
The Tamar Yonah Show 16Jan2017 – PODCASTIsrael News Talk Radio
