The Tamar Yonah Show – ‘Gog and Magog’ …Now It’s G-d’s Turn [audio]



Photo Credit: pixabay



Is the political stage being set for the war of Gog & Magog? Tamar’s guest. Rabbi Menachem Kohen, author of the book, ‘Prophecies For The Era Of Muslim Terror: A Torah Perspective On World Events’ says we have already seen many prophecies and miracles come true, and that perhaps we have already witnessed the war of wars, and now…. it’s G-d’s turn. A fascinating show!

The Tamar Yonah Show 16Jan2017 – PODCAST

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: