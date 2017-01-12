The Tamar Yonah Show – Lies & Faith [audio]



Photo Credit: Daniel Davenport Freedman



A day after the terror attack in Jerusalem with 4 dead and more wounded, where are all the facebook posts from people worldwide identifying with Israel? And where are our politicians and leadership when parents are burying their dead children who were army cadets?

Paul Miller, director of www.SalomonCenter.org joins Tamar and gives his take on the situation. And afterwards, Rabbi Lazer Brody from www.LazerBrody.net joins Tamar to talk about ‘keeping the faith’ even when bad things happen to good people.

Tamar Yonah Show 09Jan2017 – PODCAST

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: