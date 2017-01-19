web analytics
January 19, 2017 / 21 Tevet, 5777
The Tamar Yonah Show – Orly Benny Davis at the Mic [audio]

Photo Credit: Orly Benny Davis


Tamar is away on the road and Orly Benny Davis fills in for her at the Mic. Orly talks about Jerusalem, Washington, and Globalism, and urges people to learn how to protect themselves!

The Tamar Yonah Show 17Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


