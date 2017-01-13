The Tamar Yonah Show – The Falconi Effect & The Third Temple [audio]
Latest update: January 12th, 2017
Everything you wanted to know about the Holy Temples but were afraid to ask.
Tamar interviews Catriel Sugarman, a Holy Temple expert and craftsman who has made a very detailed model of the Second Temple. He is also the author of the novel, ‘The Falconi Effect: A Modern Novel About the Days of the Messiah’.
Plus, a special birthday message from INTR show host, Walter Bingham who turns 93 years old!
The Tamar Yonah Show 10Jan2017 – PODCASTIsrael News Talk Radio
About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.
Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.
If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.
- Wordpress / Spot.IM