January 12, 2017 / 14 Tevet, 5777
The Tamar Yonah Show – The Falconi Effect & The Third Temple [audio]


Latest update: January 12th, 2017
falconi_sugarman

Photo Credit: Catriel Sugarman


Everything you wanted to know about the Holy Temples but were afraid to ask.
Tamar interviews Catriel Sugarman, a Holy Temple expert and craftsman who has made a very detailed model of the Second Temple. He is also the author of the novel, ‘The Falconi Effect: A Modern Novel About the Days of the Messiah’.
Plus, a special birthday message from INTR show host, Walter Bingham who turns 93 years old!

The Tamar Yonah Show 10Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

