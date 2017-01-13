The Tamar Yonah Show – The Falconi Effect & The Third Temple [audio]







Photo Credit: Catriel Sugarman



Everything you wanted to know about the Holy Temples but were afraid to ask.

Tamar interviews Catriel Sugarman, a Holy Temple expert and craftsman who has made a very detailed model of the Second Temple. He is also the author of the novel, ‘The Falconi Effect: A Modern Novel About the Days of the Messiah’.

Plus, a special birthday message from INTR show host, Walter Bingham who turns 93 years old!

The Tamar Yonah Show 10Jan2017 – PODCAST

