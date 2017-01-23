web analytics
January 23, 2017 / 25 Tevet, 5777
The Tamar Yonah Show – The Trump Card on the Peace Process [audio]

Photo Credit: pixabay


Newly appointed U.S. President Donald Trump says he wants to send his son-in-law Jared Kushner to roll out a mid-east peace deal. He says if he can’t do it, none can. Is this a good thing, or should we grit our teeth for another pressure-cooker failed peace process?

GUESTS: Shifra Hoffman of VictimsOfArabTerror.org and Shuva.net speaks about the countless anti-Semitic comments that appeared on the internet and other media following Rabbi Marvin Hier’s prayer invocation at the Trump inauguration.

And:

Dr. Martin Sherman, Founder and Director of the Israeli Institute for Strategic Studies. You can find him at www.MartinSherman.org & www.strategic-israel.org

The Tamar Yonah Show 22Jan2017 – PODCAST

