The Tamar Yonah Show – The Untold Chanukkah Story and Neshama Carlebach Shares Her Soul [audio]



Photo Credit: Neshama Carlebach



Tamar is sick, but she comes to the mic anyway to bring you the untold ‘R’ rated Chanukkah story. Plus, Neshama Carlebach, singer and daughter of the famous Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, joins Tamar and bares her artistic ‘soul’, and her life growing up with her father, Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach. Catch Neshama’s show in Jerusalem this week. Details on her fb page.

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: