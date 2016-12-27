web analytics
The Tamar Yonah Show – The Untold Chanukkah Story and Neshama Carlebach Shares Her Soul [audio]

neshama-carlebach-fb

Photo Credit: Neshama Carlebach


Tamar is sick, but she comes to the mic anyway to bring you the untold ‘R’ rated Chanukkah story. Plus, Neshama Carlebach, singer and daughter of the famous Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, joins Tamar and bares her artistic ‘soul’,  and her life growing up with her father,  Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach. Catch Neshama’s show in Jerusalem this week. Details on her fb page.

Israel News Talk Radio

