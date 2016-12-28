The Tamar Yonah Show – When Right Meets Left [audio]



Photo Credit: pixabay



In this show, Tamar does a Chanukkah twist and invites 2 other Israel News Talk Radio notables: Ari Fuld & Sharon Koifman where ‘Right’ meets ‘Left’. Get ready for a rockin’ and rollin’ show as these two go at it, while Tamar sits back and enjoys the match!

The Tamar Yonah Show 27Dec2016 – PODCAST

