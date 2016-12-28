The Tamar Yonah Show – When Right Meets Left [audio]
In this show, Tamar does a Chanukkah twist and invites 2 other Israel News Talk Radio notables: Ari Fuld & Sharon Koifman where ‘Right’ meets ‘Left’. Get ready for a rockin’ and rollin’ show as these two go at it, while Tamar sits back and enjoys the match!
The Tamar Yonah Show 27Dec2016 – PODCASTIsrael News Talk Radio
About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.
Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.
If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.
- Wordpress / Spot.IM