December 28, 2016 / 28 Kislev, 5777
The Tamar Yonah Show – When Right Meets Left [audio]

In this show, Tamar does a Chanukkah twist and invites 2 other Israel News Talk Radio notables: Ari Fuld & Sharon Koifman where ‘Right’ meets ‘Left’. Get ready for a rockin’ and rollin’ show as these two go at it, while Tamar sits back and enjoys the match!

The Tamar Yonah Show 27Dec2016 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


