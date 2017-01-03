web analytics
Out With The Old In With The New [audio]

Happy New Year! As we ring in 2017 and say goodbye to 2016, we are also saying goodbye to 8 years of Obama. Obama leaves taking with him 8 years of disastrous policies that affected the U.S., Israel and the rest of the world. Gadi and Dee sat down for a candid conversation of what Obama has brought the U.S.and Israel, and where Trump make lead us in the future.

The Danger Zone 02Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

