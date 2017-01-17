web analytics
January 17, 2017 / 19 Tevet, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



The Danger Zone – Hypocrisy [audio]

Printer-Ready Page Layout
silhouettes-616913

Photo Credit: pixabay


The investigation into the IDF Cadets from last Sunday’s truck attack from the video, The Middle East Peace Conference Joint Declaration from Paris and Donald Trump being blasted before taking the oath of office. What do all these things have in common? They’re all topics of the show and all are full of hypocrisy.

The Danger Zone 16Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
Project Veritas video
Undercover Video Shows Group Planning Stink Bombs at Trump Ball [video]

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/israel-news-talk-radio/the-danger-zone-with-gadi-adelman/the-danger-zone-hypocrisy-audio/2017/01/17/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: