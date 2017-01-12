web analytics
January 12, 2017 / 14 Tevet, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



The Danger Zone – Never Hesitate! [audio]

Printer-Ready Page Layout
law-1063249_1920

Photo Credit: pixabay


Sgt. Elor Azaria is found ‘guilty of manslaughter’ and we already see the aftermath with the hesitation of IDF soldiers shooting at a terrorist in yet another attack in Jerusalem. We’ll discuss the Jerusalem attack as well as some interesting ‘facts’ on the terrorist in the Ft. Lauderdale Airport attack and we’ll cover the Azaria verdict.

The Danger Zone 09Jan2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
United Nations Security Council Chamber
(Even More Horrific) Anti-Israel UNSC Resolution Expected

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/israel-news-talk-radio/the-danger-zone-with-gadi-adelman/the-danger-zone-never-hesitate-audio/2017/01/12/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: