The Danger Zone – Never Hesitate! [audio]

Sgt. Elor Azaria is found ‘guilty of manslaughter’ and we already see the aftermath with the hesitation of IDF soldiers shooting at a terrorist in yet another attack in Jerusalem. We’ll discuss the Jerusalem attack as well as some interesting ‘facts’ on the terrorist in the Ft. Lauderdale Airport attack and we’ll cover the Azaria verdict.

The Danger Zone 09Jan2017 – PODCAST

