The Danger Zone – Ramifications [audio]

The UN Security Council passed Resolution 2334 against Israel. Unlike past resolutions, this one which states, “Israel’s establishment of settlements in Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, had no legal validity, constituting a flagrant violation under international law…” has far reaching implications. Gadi will discuss what he sees from this and Rabbi Aryel Nachman joins him to explain how this resolution passing right before Hanukkah is no coincidence.

The Danger Zone 26Dec2016 – PODCAST

