February 14, 2017 / 18 Shevat, 5777
The Danger Zone – Suicide [audio]

Photo Credit: pixabay


We are committing suicide! As long as we as individuals allow Islamic terror to continue by making excuses for the groups and people committing these acts we are doing nothing more than committing suicide. NGO’s such as The Jewish Voice for Peace and J Street are the Dr. Kevorkian’s of today. This must stop!

The Danger Zone 13Feb2017 – PODCAST

Israel News Talk Radio

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com


