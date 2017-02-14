The Danger Zone – Suicide [audio]



Photo Credit: pixabay



We are committing suicide! As long as we as individuals allow Islamic terror to continue by making excuses for the groups and people committing these acts we are doing nothing more than committing suicide. NGO’s such as The Jewish Voice for Peace and J Street are the Dr. Kevorkian’s of today. This must stop!

The Danger Zone 13Feb2017 – PODCAST

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: