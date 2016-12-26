The Walter Bingham File – Israel-US Relations Then And Now Analysed And Explained [audio]



The Ultimate Betrayal – The Stab In the Back.

Hear: Why we get all the aid from the US. What’s in it for them? It’s all about US-Israel relations explained by a real expert.

Dan Feferman is an IDF Major reserve in the strategic plans and policy unit, where he worked on the relationship between Israel and America on military and strategic issues.

He was also the assistant and advisor to the then Deputy Chief of Staff Benny Ganz who became Chief of Staff.

Subsequently he was a commander of an intelligence unit working to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

Since then he is a consultant to intelligence units.

As a fellow of the Jewish Peoples Policy Institute he gives talks on Israel’s strategic situation, the Middle East and today’s subject US-Israel relations.

And:: The Prime Minister’s message to Christians of the world.

The Walter Bingham File 25Dec2016 – PODCAST

