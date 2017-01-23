The Walter Bingham File – The ‘Magnanimous’ Obama Leaves Pollard Chained [audio]



The Aftermath Of Failed US Leadership

Hear: An expert’s personal assessment of the aftermath of the Paris Conference, Resolution 2334 and the implications.

And: America after the inauguration. An immature Democracy and Pollard ignored

Also: Walter’s views on Israel’s Undemocratic electoral system and more.

The Walter Bingham File 22Jan2017 – PODCAST

