Walter Bingham File – The Concerted Diplomatic Assault On Israel [audio]



Photo Credit: pixabay



An Assessment In-Depth Of Resolution 2334 and The Concerted Diplomatic Assault On Israel

It was an eventful week when the expected assault on Israel by US Secretary of State materialized. In this program you will hear an in-depth assessment of the implications of resolution 2334 as well as a critique of Secretary Kelly’s speech by Professor Eytan Gilboa with one view, and Israel’s Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer with another. Hear a comment made by Caroline Glick. Walter gives his thought free reign and also exposes President Obama as arrogant, self centered and dismissive of Hilary Clinton. And: excepts from Prime Minister Netanyahu’s reply to Secretary Kerry.

Walter Bingham File 01Jan2017 – PODCAST

About the Author: IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: